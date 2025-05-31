Penticton group creates a space for adults to do activities like when they were kids at recess

Casey Richardson

A group of Penticton women above 40 have been gathering together for three years to jump rope, play four square and hula hoop, trying to do all the things they used to do as kids at recess time.

40+ Recess was started by Cathy Cunningham, wanting to build a space for women to be active in a fun way.

"I'm a competitive jump roper, and I'm in an age category of 30 plus, and some of these jumpers have also joined me in competition, and there's a big difference in physical ability and energy between 30 and 40. And so we thought, well, we would like to have 40 plus," she said.

Every Saturday, roughly eight to 12 women with an average age of 60 come to the Penticton First Baptist Church for an hour and a half of games and activities to act like "big kids."

"It's just a group of ladies that come out and they want to sort of break from adulting and have some fun, share some laughs," Cunningham added.

"We just come and play, and people never get a chance to play, and this is just our time."

As coach of the Black Widow rope spinners—a competitive jump rope team in town—Cunningham has also got the group learning how to jump with a single rope and with double dutch.

A few of them even went off to provincial and national competitions recently, bringing home some medals in the 30-plus category.

The group meets every week at the church, and new members are welcome anytime. There is no cost or commitment to sign up.

"It's different in that there is no commitment, because a lot of people are kind of regimented into you have to pay a fee, you have to be there every week at a certain time. We just want it to be open and want people to come and play," Cunningham said.

"Just show up at 10:30 a.m., and we're usually inside the gym. But if the weather's nice, we like to spend as much time as we can outside. In wintertime, we build snowmen out on the lawn here. "

The Forty Plus Recess group will also be performing at Penticton's Peach Fest this year.