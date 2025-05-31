BC Highway Patrol Officers notice plenty of speedy and unsafe drivers over May long weekend

Photo: RCMP BC Highway Patrol encouraging safe and slow driving after long weekend of violations

BC Highway Patrol Officers said they were kept busy during May Long in Keremeos while running their High Risk Driving and Motorcycle Awareness campaign.

The RCMP reported excessive speeding, immediate roadside prohibitions, driving without due care, distracted driving and driving while impaired by drugs, among others.

Officers were located in various locations along the highways to remind drivers to slow down and drive safely.

"The primary objective of enforcement is to reduce fatal and serious injury motor vehicle collisions," Sgt. Brian Evans with Keremeos BC Highway Patrol said in a news release.

"Our dedicated officers contributed to achieving this goal through high visibility and vigorous enforcement.

"With the summer rapidly approaching, vehicle traffic is more prominent on our highways. BC Highway Patrol is reminding the public to please slow down, use caution when driving and to get to your destination safely."