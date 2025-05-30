New Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Helena Konanz calls for action in first House of Commons appearance

Photo: Helena Konanz Helena Konanz in a file election photo.

Newly-minted Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Helena Konanz spoke for the first time in the House of Commons this week.

Konanz, a member of the federal Conservatives, thanked her constituents for electing her, and her family for their support, among others.

She then outlined her concerns with housing affordability in the region she now represents, and a rise in homelessness that is tied to that, including encampments in public spaces.

"At the same time, the increase in substance use and addiction has transformed our public spaces. Parks, playgrounds and beaches, once places of relaxation and community, are increasingly marked by erratic and unsafe behaviour," Konanz said.

She outlined her intention to call on the government to "invest in treatment, recovery and prevention in small and rural communities. We must restore safety, dignity and hope for all Canadians," adding that she is "[in Ottawa] to fight for meaningful change and for federal policies that respond to the real needs of our communities."

For her full recorded statement see below.