Conservation keeping an eye on Kaleden community as residents worry over consistent cougar visits

Photo: Unplash stock photo Kaleden residents are concerned about a cougar killing deer on a local road, possibly similar in appearance to this stock image.

A cougar first spotted last week "stalking" the lower roads in Kaleden and leaving behind deer carcasses has caused concern for residents.

Ren Bessette resides on Alder Avenue, which serves as the gateway to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail and is adjacent to two public access beaches. She said last week, a cougar made itself "quite visible within the community."

"A lot of people in the community have been calling in [to the BC Conservation Service] just trying to get some more attention to the issue," she said.

The worry is that while the community understands they live in an area surrounded by wildlife, the cougar has been spotted during the day and at public access beaches.

"Due to the high traffic area and access to the Kettle Valley Trail down here, it's extremely concerning for that sort of aggressive activity to be happening so close to pedestrian and youth traffic," Bessette said.

In her 15 years in the area, Bessette said they have had bears, coyotes, and other animals come through the area, but not so directly in the residential neighbourhood.

A sign warning that a cougar has been in the area has been placed by conservation services, and officers said they have pulled two or three kills out of the area from the cougar.

Conservation officer Brandon Beck said so far, the cougar has been exhibiting natural behaviour.

"It's just the daytime sightings that are a little unusual. But as far as behaviour goes, everything seems normal," he said.

"The daytime sightings could be due to a lack of coverage in the area or, potentially, just disorientation with us removing the deer carcasses. "

Beck added that a cougar would not be removed unless it showed dangerous behaviour or became a public safety issue, which it has not been deemed as at this time.

"We have cougars all over the Okanagan that come in and harvest urban deer, typically. If it's in a bad spot, like someone's yard, we'll just remove it and hope that the next deer they find is in a better area," he said.

"As long as it's targeting deer, and we have no reports of targeting livestock or pets or anything, we consider that natural behaviour."

He said conservation hasn't received any recent reports of sightings in the past few days. If it is spotted, people are encouraged to call it in.

"The more we know about its behaviour and where it's at, the more educated decisions we can make with what we're gonna do with the cougar."

Residents are advised to keep their distance if they spot a cougar.

"Just keep your pets on a leash, because there's a very small chance of a conflict with cougars, just given their timid nature. But if you leave them alone and keep your distance, then it's even safer," Beck said.

The province recommends the following if a person runs into a cougar:

Stay calm and keep the cougar in view, pick up children immediately. Children frighten easily and the noise and movements they make could provoke an attack.

Back away slowly, ensuring that the animal has a clear avenue of escape.

Make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times.

Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack.

If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise.

Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons.

If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon.

Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons.

For more information on wildlife safety, click here.

To report a wildlife-human interaction where public safety may be at risk, call the RAPP hotline (toll-free in B.C.): 1-877-952-7277 (1-877-952-RAPP)