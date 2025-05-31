Pick biking this week and register to win prizes in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay Get out that bicycle this week in Penticton

GoByBike Week starts today in Penticton and both locals and visitors are reminded to expect extra cycling traffic in the community.

From May 31 to June 7, all are welcome to participate in GoByBike Week, which will feature daily "celebration stations," the chance to win prizes, and more.

Two stations will be hosted by the city directly:

Rotary Park June 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Check your bike in a free valet and receive a lunch ticket

Penticton Museum & Public Library on the Lake to Lake Bike route June 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Grab free coffee, tea and snacks

More "celebration stations" will be operated by community partners. Residents can register and log in to track their rides as they use bikes as much as possible to commute and have fun this week, in order to be in the running for grand prizes.

More information including the local schedule can be found here.