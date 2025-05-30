City of Penticton temporarily removes part of accessible mobi-mat from Skaha Lake

Photo: City of Penticton Portion of mobi-mat removed from Skaha Lake.

The City of Penticton has temporarily removed a portion of one of its "mobi-mats," which allow wheelchair access to Skaha Lake.

The mat, located at Sudbury Beach, has been impacted by "difficult wave action at the water line," according to a city announcement Friday.

"The mat on the beach remains available, and the lake portion of the mat is anticipated to return ahead of July 1," reads the announcement.

"Our other mobi-mat locations at Okanagan Lake (near the Sicamous) and Skaha Lake Beach (near the base of Parkview Drive) are open as usual for use!"