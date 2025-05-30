Penticton 'Climb Out of the Darkness' event planned to break stigma around perinatal mental health

Photo: Community Wellness Circle Society Meet, connect and climb out of perinatal mental health disorders at a Penticton event this weekend.

The Penticton community is invited to a "Climb Out of the Darkness" event this weekend, raising awareness about perinatal mental health disorders.

On Sunday June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. all are welcome to pop by the walk starting at the Skaha Lake Park Playground for a walk, and then a onesie/t-shirt decorating event.

"Join us and meet other survivors, supporters and [health care providers] as we break the stigma and raise awareness to help make local resources more accessible to parents who need them," reads a press release from the group.

Art supplies will be provided, just bring the item of clothing you wish to decorate.

The event's slogan is "you are not alone," and is sponsored by the Webb Community Foundation.

The event is free to attend.