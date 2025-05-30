Spectacular walk-in light exhibit landing in Penticton

Photo: Luminarium: Arborialis Luminarium: Arborialis

A unique and spectacular walk-in exhibit is coming all the way from the United Kingdom to Penticton, just a few days from now.

"Luminarium: Arborialis" will make its first stop ever in British Columbia in Penticton from June 5 to 8.

The 11,000 square-foot exhibit features colourful mazes, soaring domes, lights and more, and is marketed to both kids and adults. It is also fully wheelchair-accessible.

“We’re excited to see this breathtaking exhibit set up at Okanagan Lake Park next week,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a press release.

“Thank you to the event organizers for bringing this world-renowned feature to our backyard, which is a first for British Columbia. We started off the year with the impressive Frost Fest Winter Carnival and it’s events like these that continue to place Penticton on the map.”

This event will require a temporary road closure on Lakeshore Drive next to Okanagan Lake Park from June 5-6 only to accommodate school buses.

The Luminarium is part of the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest weekend. Tickets are now available online here, or they can be purchased at the door.

