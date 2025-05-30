Fire-ravaged Similkameen provincial park finally reopening to some hiking and camping

Photo: SimilkameenValley.com On the water at Quiniscoe Lake.

Cathedral Park near Keremeos will partially reopen for hiking and backcountry camping this summer.

The park has been closed since August 2023. The Crater Creek wildfire cause major damage to trails and backcountry campgrounds.

On Friday, June 20, access will be provided to lakes in the core area of the park.

"Reservations have been added to the popular Quiniscoe Lake backcountry campground in the core area of the park, and will be required during the peak camping season from June 27 to Sept. 20, 2025," reads a provincial press release issued this week.

"People can reserve one of the 30 tent pads at the lake starting at 7 a.m. (Pacific time) on Tuesday, June 3, online here."

Quiniscoe Lake will only be accessible via a 14-kilometre Lakeview Trail or 20-kliometre Centennial Trail. A bridge that provided vehicle access to some core areas was destroyed in the fire, and will be replaced this summer.

Vehicles will be able to access the Buckhorn and Lakeview campgrounds, for which reservations are not required, and the trails at Scott Lake, Diamond, Glacier Lake, Ladyslipper and the Rim Trails.

Some trails and areas in the park will remain closed for public safety.