Princeton hosting Wild Animation Festival this weekend

It's not too late to nab tickets to the Wild Animation Festival this weekend in Princeton.

On May 31 at the Princeton Arena, join the fun and experience innovative animation showcases and short films from here and beyond.

The film festival itself kicks off at 7 p.m., featuring "a curated selection of bold, brilliant, and bizarre animated short films from animators around the world, celebrating Canadian wildlife and natural beauty," according to the event description.

Plus, there are workshops during the day for aspiring animators, including how to create an artist portfolio and how to direct animated projects.

For more information and tickets, click here.