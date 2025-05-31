Lower Similkameen Indian Band upping burning bans in coming days

Photo: Pixabay Fire restrictions coming to Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Increased fire restrictions will soon be coming to Lower Similkameen Indian Band land.

Effective Sunday, June 1 at 7 am., all Category 3 burns will be banned.

This band advises that this refers to:

Material concurrently in 3 or more piles, each not exceeding 2m height and 3m width

Material in one or more piles, each exceeding 2m height or 3m width

One or more windrows, not exceeding 200 metres in length or 15 metres in width

Stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares (2,000 square metres)

The LSIB will work with neighbouring governments and other stakeholders to ensure the land and people are kept safe, and ask all to join them in those efforts.

To report a fire that breaches conditions, or a wildfire, call the LSIB Band Office at 250 499 5528, between 8:30am and 4:30pm during the work week, or dial *-5-5-5-5 on any cellular device, 1-800-663-5555 from any landline, or use the BC Wildfire Service app.