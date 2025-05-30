Interior Health hosting measles vaccine clinic in Penticton amidst worrying trends

Photo: The Canadian Press Interior Health pushing measles vaccine amidst worrying trends.

Interior Health is concerned by growing cases of measles around Canada and beyond, and are hosting a series of pop-up vaccination clinics in the interior, including one in Penticton this weekend.

Measles vaccines, known as MMR vaccines, are recommended for children by their first birthday, then again between four and six years old. Adults who only had one dose as a child are recommended to get a booster.

"There is no confirmed case of measles in the Interior at this time. However, cases have been confirmed in other parts of B.C. and Canada and we recognize people from the Interior are travelling to other places in the province and country," said Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Snaz Vaseghi, in a press release this week.



"These clinics are intended to raise immunization rates, recognizing two doses of measles vaccine are almost 100 per cent effective in preventing this serious illness and last a lifetime. Immunizations are the best defence against measles and other infectious diseases."

On Saturday, May 31, the Penticton Health Centre will offer a free family MMR vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in booking a spot can call 250-770-3434.

Anyone who has travelled to an area with confirmed measles outbreak, or been in contact with someone with measles, should be examined by a health care provider.

Measles is highly contagious and airborne, and can be passed along before symptoms even begin. More information about measles can be found onlline here.