Naramata hosting annual 'Sip, Shop & Stroll the Village' event

Photo: Contributed Discover Naramata.

The Sip, Shop & Stroll the Village event is back for its second year in Naramata.

On Thursday, June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., the free, family-friendly event will be hosted by Discover Naramata in the heart of Naramata Village.

"Visitors [will] enjoy a charming evening along Lower Robinson Road, where they can sip, shop, and stroll through the village while supporting local businesses and artisans," reads a press release from the organization.

Local wine and beverages will be available to sample, and local stores like Just Baked, Shades of Linen, the Naramata Store, and more will be set up to share their offerings.

Music will be provided by acoustic artist Will Shlackl.

"The Village Motel courtyard will host a pop-up art market with local artists. Families can enjoy children’s activities thanks to the Naramata Centre who will be onsite with games & a bubble machine to keep the kiddos engaged," continues the press release.

"Pick up a punch card from any participating business for a chance to win great local prizes."

The Naramata Bench Wineries Association will be there offering their 2025 Insider Pass for $55, which comes with benefits like access to VIP tours, tastings and seasonal experiences throughout the Naramata Bench region.

The Naramata Store will be grilling up smash burgers, and The Grapevine BBQ Truck will be offering traditional southern BBQ.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together again for this evening of connection, creativity, and celebration,”

says Jacquie Carlson, membership manager with Discover Naramata.

“It’s a wonderful showcase of the talent and heart that define our village.”