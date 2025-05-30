Prolific Penticton thief with 'shocking' record sentenced again

Photo: Contributed Penticton man chastised for breaching bail conditions and shoplifting

A Penticton man with a "shocking" criminal history will spend more time in jail after breaching his bail conditions.

Jordan Michael Lepp, 26, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday, pleading guilty to both failing to report to his parole officer as per his bail conditions for an unrelated crime, and then shoplifting from the local London Drugs.

Court heard that Lepp, who has a lengthy criminal history, did not check in properly with his case manager while out on bail conditions in the summer of 2024.

Then in September of that year, Lepp stole some undisclosed merchandise from London Drugs in Penticton.

Lepp pleaded guilty to both incidents.

Judge Lynett Jung called his record at such a young age "shocking," said she sometimes goes to the Penticton London Drugs and sees the cashiers there, "usually some woman, you know, younger woman, she looks exhausted. She's trying to get me through as fast as she can."

Jung elaborated: "You know, what I imagine? I imagine like she's got to go home to two little girls and they're hungry, and she's making probably minimum wage, and then they grow and they need new shoes, and she's not getting paid enough."

She implied thieves like Lepp feed into job insecurity.

"If London Drugs has to close down because they can't afford to operate their business, everyone's stealing from them, then she's going to end up at the Food Bank," Jung said.

"It's not like, just, 'Oh, poor me. I'm the one who can't afford food, and I can't afford the drugs that I need because I'm addicted to them,' and I get that, but you got to remember, it's not all about you, right? You're part of our community, and we don't want you to die, but we don't want the single mother who's working at London Drugs not have a job because you keep stealing from them."

She used the story as a way to tell Lepp to keep up with his treatment and stay in contact with support systems.

"You gotta get some goals and you gotta work towards them, ok?"

Lepp said he was sorry "things turned out this way," and that he has been working his recovery program

Jung sentenced Lepp to four more days in jail, once all pervious time served had been calculated and allocated.

That will be followed by 18 months of probation.

"Hopefully he's going to get back out there, get back working, make himself, proud of himself, and really feel good about himself," Jung said.

Lepp had previously been told by another judge in Penticton that "You need to start stepping up in a big way" following a 2024 conviction.