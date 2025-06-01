Photos: Beautiful cedar waxwing birds share berries

Curtis Zutz said he always looks forward to the end of May.

"The cedar waxwings show up in numbers in my yard to feast on our haskap berries.The berries are almost gone now, but I was happy to catch a couple," he said.

Cedar waxwings are known to partake in food sharing wherein the birds pass berries from bill to bill before eating.

"In this case they did it at least 10 times, then one of them ate it," Zutz said.