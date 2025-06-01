Penticton contracting business facing lawsuits in the millions has home listed in court-ordered sale

Photo: Realator.ca Jason Stutzke's home at 148 Garnet Way has been listed in a court ordered sale.

A mortgage company will get their dues, after a Penticton-based construction company owner's home is now in a court-ordered sale to get back their nearly $2.4 million.

Okanagan Extreme Home Builders (OEHB) and its owner, Jason Stutzke, have been served with continuous lawsuits for the last two years and have already been ordered to pay some debt claims against them.

Most recently, OEHB was ordered out of their building office and ruled that Stutzke would not be getting any more funds from a local homeowner he claimed owed him money.

The company owner has been alleged to have misappropriated funds to pay for the construction of his own home, while contractors have claimed they were left completely unpaid for projects, and homeowners reported facing liens on their homes.

Castanet first reported on the legal predicament in January 2024. In the nearly year and a half since, more alleged unpaid claims involving Stutzke have come forward, totalling millions of dollars

When Stutzke was first served with a foreclosure petition on his home, following a claim that he defaulted on his mortgage with them last year, he listed his property for sale at $17 million.

That listing was taken down not long after.

Now his home at 148 Garnet Way has been listed at $6,499,000, including the note that its a court ordered sale.

The petition was first filed back in June 2024, with The Cambridge Mortgage Investment Corporation seeking an order that the lands and any personal property of Stutzke be listed for sale by their own conduct.

The petition stated Stutzke had been in default since April 2024, and a letter sent on May 7, 2024, demanding payment from Stutzke, allegedly went unanswered.

In August, Stutzke filed a reply to the petition, arguing that the fair market value of his property exceeds the outstanding amount of his mortgage and claiming that an appraisal report from May of 2024 assessed the value of the property at Garnet Way at $8.6 million.

“To date, the outstanding balance of mortgage debt charged to the lands, including the amount due to the petitioner, totals approximately $4,852,852.34 plus interest,” the reply reads.

Stutzke previously said that he was in the process of refinancing so that the petitioner will be paid out in full.

At the end of October, the court ruled that the mortgage had defaulted and Stutzke would have to pay up the $2.389 million he owes, plus interest, before April 24, 2025.

With no funds received within the six months period, Cambridge Mortgage went to court on April 30, 2025, to get their application for the order.

On May 14, 2025, the court ruled that Cambridge Mortgage would have exclusive conduct of the sale of the property at Garnet Way, which features 12 acres of land and a 5,233 sq ft main residence, along with an infinity pool, hot tub, saunas, expansive car barn and rooftop helicopter landing pad.

Numerous other lawsuits continue to make their way through the court systems. The allegations in those lawsuits have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.