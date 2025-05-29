Penticton to get provincial housing targets, and potential funding

Photo: Casey Richardson City of Penticton getting housing targets.

The provincial government will soon set new housing supply targets in Penticton.

In 2023, the province implemented the Housing Supply Act. High priority municipalities were given goals as to how much new housing should be implemented, based on "areas of greatest need and highest projected growth," according to a press release issued Thursday.

Thirty municipalities were deemed a priority and were part of the first wave of the program.

Now, Penticton has joined the list, and will await word on their housing goals.

"Joining the program will support them in accelerating homebuilding and meeting the needs of their growing populations," reads the provincial press release.

The press release also notes that nearby Summerland may be included in the next round of housing targets.

Communities added to the list are described as ones with high demand, low vacancy rates and limited housing availability.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon said he thinks setting a target will be helpful to overall provincial goals.

"As we add new communities to the housing targets program to keep up with demand, we will continue to work together with municipalities to make sure more people can find homes that fit their needs and budgets. We're also delivering real results - more than 16,000 homes have now been built through housing targets and thousands more are on the way."

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield noted work that has already been done.



"Over the past two years, Penticton has advanced development by refining key policies and building strong partnerships with industry and community organizations," Bloomfield said in the press release.

"These efforts are delivering results, with many new housing units already approved and built. We welcome provincial support to help accelerate solutions that meet the urgent need for housing."



The housing targets program is part of an overarching provincial promise to deliver more homes in communities around B.C.

Local governments are promised access to a $1-billion "Growing Communities Fund", plus a potential piece of a "$51 million in grant-based funding to support activities or projects, such as updating existing zoning bylaws, housing needs reports and official community plans."

It is unclear at this time what the demanded increased number of housing units will be for Penticton.