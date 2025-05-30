RCMP urging South Okanagan graduates to make safe, smart choice for their celebrations

Photo: File photo South Okanagan RCMP urge safety and responsibility during graduation celebrations

With high school graduation fast approaching for the South Okanagan, the RCMP is urging safety and responsibility while teens celebrate.

"RCMP would like to congratulate the graduating class of 2025 and remind students, families, and the wider community that safety must remain a top priority during this celebratory season," said Cst. Kelly Brett, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP.

Police said every year they response to unsupervised parties, impaired driving, and other risky behaviour as students enter into “celebration mode.”

“Our message is simple - celebrate smart,” Brett added. “We want students to enjoy this milestone, but we also want to make sure everyone gets home safe.”

Police are reminding youth and their families of the following key safety points:

Do not drink and drive - Impaired driving puts lives at risk and carries serious legal consequences. Arrange a safe ride home, use a designated driver, taxi, or ride service.

Avoid illegal activities - Engaging in underage drinking, drug use, or trespassing at private or remote properties can lead to injury, charges, or worse.

Remote bush parties pose serious risks - Aside from safety concerns, these gatherings significantly increase the risk of wildfires during the dry spring and summer months. Open flames, campfires, and discarded cigarettes can ignite fast-moving fires in remote areas, endangering people and the environment.

Police will be upping patrols during the graduation season, focusing on impaired driving enforcement and monitoring common party locations to help deter unsafe and unlawful behaviour.

“We know students are looking forward to making memories. Let’s help ensure those memories are positive and free from tragedy,” Cst. Brett said.

RCMP encourage parents to speak with their kids about the risks of substance use, peer pressure, and making safe choices.

Anyone who observes unsafe or suspicious activity is asked to report it to the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or call 911 in an emergency.