Penticton Roads to close for annual Colours4Kids charity run

The fire extinguishers are loaded up and registration numbers are looking strong for the annual Colours4Kids benefit run.

Wildstone Colours4Kids Run will return to Penticton on Sunday, June 8, raising funds for the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre to help kids throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

A reminder to the drivers and the public that Lakeshore Drive will be closed from Locolanding to Front Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the fun run.

There will be accessibility to the roadway going eastbound for residents along Lakeshore Drive and hotel/motel guests.

The fun run kicks off from LocoLanding Adventure Park, with kids of all ages running or walking theunder 2.5 or 5 kms course while being misted, dusted and showered with washable rainbow powder all the way through. There are even foam stations.

Registration is still open to join in the colourful event that supports a great community cause. For more information, click here.