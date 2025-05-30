FortisBC announces rescheduled Interior open house meetings for power shutoff policy

Photo: Pixabay FortisBC's is hosting open houses on wildfire safety and their power shutoff policy

FortisBC announced their rescheduled dates for open house meetings regarding its postponed public safety power shutoff policy on Wednesday.

At the end of April, Fortis announced a new “Public Safety Power Shutoff” policy, which would see electricity cut to areas like Princeton, Hedley, Keremeos, Rock Creek and Greenwood if conditions became too hot, dry and windy.

The goal in shutting off power during these condition would be to “reduce potential ignition sources during periods of extreme wildfire risk and high sustained wind speeds.”

Pushback on the plan soon came out from the Town of Princeton and the British Columbia Utilities Commission ordered Fortis to suspend the rollout of its Public Safety Power Shutoff policy until the regulator can review it.

Then, Fortis announced they made the decision to postpone their upcoming open houses to early June.

Additional information from Fortis was provided to the BCUC last week about the proposed policy, including what conditions would be needed for power to be cut.

Now the team is ready to move ahead with the open houses, encouraging communities, local governments and customers to learn about its proposed policy.

"FortisBC is also seeking information from residents and local governments about their needs related to critical infrastructure in communities that should be considered prior to initiation of a PSPS event," they said in their public service announcement.

The upcoming open houses are:

Greenwood on June 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McArthur Centre Community Hall, 1355 Veteran’s Ln.

Keremeos on June 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Victory Hall, 427 Seventh Ave.

Princeton on June 18 rom 4 p.m.. to 7 p.m. at the Princeton Seniors Centre, 162 Angela Ave.

More information on FortisBC’s PSPS Policy and wildfire safety practices or to send a question or comment using the feedback option, visit fortisbc.com/wildfiresafety.