Kidney Walk returns to Penticton's Rotary Park this Sunday

Photo: File photo Penticton's Kidney walk takes place this Sunday at Rotary Park.

A small group of participants will be heading out from Penticton's Rotary Park on Sunday to walk in support of those living with kidney disease and their families.

The Kidney Foundation’s annual Kidney Walk aims to raise awareness for the disease, which began 17 years ago.

Teresa Atkinson shared that they officially started the program two weeks ago with a small group of participants.

As a three-time transplant recipient herself, Atkinson said she knows all to well the challenges people affected by the disease face every day.

“This is obviously a cause near and dear to my heart and I know the difference events like the Kidney Walk make for those impacted by kidney disease," she said in a press release.

The foundation said one in 10 British Columbian’s are at risk of kidney disease and many don’t even know it.

"Certain communities at greater risk for this disease include those from South Asian, Asian, African and Indigenous backgrounds," the foundation added.

In 2023, kidney disease was the 11th leading cause of death in Canada.

Ramya Hosak, Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships, said by members of the community showing up each year are key to helping raise kidney health awareness and critical funds.

"There is a direct impact to kidney patients and their families who rely on programs and services and research to help improve their quality of life," she added.

There's still time for members of the community to join Kidney Walk at kidneywalk.ca. Registration time is 8:30 a.m., with a start time of 9:30 a.m. for Penticton.