Penticton man found guilty of pulling a knife at a safety officer over drug use

Photo: Contributed Penticton man found guilty of assaulting peace officer

A Penticton man has been found guilty of wielding a knife at a community safety officer after lighting up a drug pipe.

Joshua Merlyn Penner, born in 1990, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesdsay to hear the judge's decision following his 2024 trial.

Court heard in Judge Lynett Jung's decision that in August 2023, Penner was unhoused and using drugs while living in Penticton.

On the morning of Aug. 5, a community safety officer went to a city-owned park near the RCMP detachment to do a wellness check and move along the people who had spent the night there, including Penner.

One female officer, who recognized Penner from previous interactions, roused Penner. She testified that he woke up and pulled out a glass pipe with drugs and lit it.

The officer told him he could not smoke the drugs in her presence, and he had two options: wait until the officers leave or walk down the path to do his drugs there.

Instead, Penner pulled a knife from his pocket an brandished a knife at the officer, and told him not to come near her or he would kill her.

She took out her baton in response to the knife and the threat. Another safety officer, who was new to his job, testified it was a "scary situation," and that when Penner was told not to smoke his drugs in their presence, he said "shut the f*** up" and threatened to stab them.

A nearby woman tried to intervene, telling Penner to calm down, and court heard that he told her he would "beat the sh*t" out of her.

Penner fled the scene on his bicycle, and was subsequently found by an RCMP officer, who knew Penner. He found a knife on Penner, the description of which Judge Jung found to be consistent with the safety officer's recounting.

Penner testified in his own defence, telling the court he was homeless and did not have a tent, sleeping wherever he could.

He said he was an addict, but did not use a pipe, instead using tinfoil to use his drugs. He first said he never took his knife out of its sheath during his interactions, then backtracked, and said he never even picked up the knife, in its sheaf or not.

Jung found Penner’s testimony to be incredibly inconsistent, with shifting storytelling specifically regarding his handling of the weapon.

Instead, she found the witnesses for the Crown to be credible.

Jung found Penner guilty of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

She ordered a pre-sentence report, with a specific look at whether there are any mental health diagnoses or treatment needs, and to assess his risk of recidivism for violent offences.

Penner is out of custody awaiting his sentence, which is anticipated later this year.