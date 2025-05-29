Ancient archaeological site uncovered beneath Princeton housing development

Photo: Town of Princeton Ancient archeological site discovered under parking lot of Princeton housing development in April.

An ancient archaeological site was recently uncovered beneath a Princeton housing development by builders and archaeologists with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

In a Thursday press release, the USIB shared how it and the Town of Princeton are working to preserve the archaeological site located at the new development at Vermilion Forks.

"We are going to work together to find resources so we can better understand and map potential for archaeology," said USIB Chief Bonnie Jacobsen in the press release,

"We need to work together to plan for housing and growth that benefits everybody, while also recognizing the land, water, and history that makes Princeton and the whole Similkameen such a great place to live.”

According to USIB, outlines of an ancient archaeological site was uncovered after concrete and asphalt was removed from a West Princeton parking lot in early April.

The USIB estimated the site, on flats between Highway 3 and the Similkameen River, is thousands of years old based on sampled soil.

Now, the developers of the housing developments of the parking lot are looking at how to reduce impact to the site, working with USIB and the Town of Princeton to plan further excavation under the BC Heritage Conservation Act and various permits.

On April 16, USIB chief and Princeton council discussed housing needs, which would respect protected archaeology sites and recognize USIB culture.

"As a local government, our role is not only to ensure building permits are properly administered, but also to assist developers in clearly understanding their responsibilities, facilitating successful project completion," said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne in the press release.

"We continually acknowledge that our community resides on the unceded traditional territory of the Similkameen people."

Princeton's Memorial Park baseball diamonds and USIB’s Vermillion Forks reserve share the same flats as the housing development.

"Oral histories and archival records recognize the area as an important Similkameen village and gathering place, especially for trading ochre, a mineral mined upstream in the Tulameen area," reads the press release.

"Agreements between USIB, Princeton, and the Rotary Club to jointly manage and protect the Memorial Park area for the benefit of USIB members and other Princeton residents date back to the 1940s."