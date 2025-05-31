Penticton's U11 Lacrosse Tournament asking community to come out and cheer on local kids

Photo: Pixabay Lacrosse kids hoping for fans.

Penticton will be host to a Barn Burner Tournament next weekend, with six local teams facing off.

The U11 Lacrosse Tournament takes place from June 6–8 at Memorial Arena and organizers are encouraging the community to come out, watch the games and support the kids.

"Let’s fill the stands, cheer loud, and make this weekend unforgettable for the kids," tournament organizer Will van Middendorp said.

"Our team has been working hard, and with the incredible help of local businesses and our amazing volunteers, we've put together 11 jaw-dropping raffle baskets worth over $7,000."

Raffle Tickets are $2 each or 20 for $20, cash only, and available throughout the tournament weekend.

The U11 team game times are:

Friday: 4:00 – 5:15 p.m.

Saturday: 9:45 – 11:00 a.m. and 3:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:45 – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday afternoon: Finals TBD

The full schedule of games is below.