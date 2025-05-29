Air force Cormorant helicopter will be in Penticton skies this weekend

Photo: Royal Canadian Air Force A CH-149 search and rescue helicopter will be visiting Penticton.

The Canadian Armed Forces have issued a notice that a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from 19 Wing Comox 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be in the air in the Penticton area this weekend.

This will be part of a protective services event at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday, May 31.

According to the air force, these specialized helicopters can operate in extreme conditions, carry a load of up to 5,000 kilograms, and provide a stable hover for hoisting.

"The helicopter will demonstrate a hoisting sequence and other maneuvers related to search and rescue procedures, at approximately 10:30 a.m. and again at approximately 1:30 p.m.. The aircraft will depart the area at approximately 2:00 p.m.," reads the information release related to the Penticton visit.

"Royal Canadian Air Force displays are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements."