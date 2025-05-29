100 More Homes Penticton hosting monthly community clean-up at Fairview encampment

Photo: The City of Penticton/100 More Homes The City, PIB, community partners and the Province, we will be hosting our monthly Community Clean-up

An industrial-sized bin was delivered to the Fairview encampment site on Wednesday, leading up to 100 More Homes Penticton's community clean-up.

The organization announced that as part of ongoing work with the City of Penticton, Penticton Indian Band, community partners and the province, their clean-up will take place at the encampment from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Come out and support our most vulnerable community members in keeping their temporary sheltering area clean," they said in their social media post.

Outreach volunteers, RCMP's Integrated Crisis Response Team and peers at the site coordinated the drop-off of a giant disposal bin.

"Residents of the encampment have been asking for an opportunity to dispose of items, and we are thankful to the province for providing this resource that was advocated for by our 'Lived/Living Experience Table,'" 100 More Homes added.

There has been a spotlight on the encampment recently, with the city feuding with its former councillor and now MLA Amelia Boultbee over the issue, and vocal public concern about the area.

The city added that discussions with the province are ongoing, as it works towards long-term solutions to ensure sufficient housing.

The Fairview encampment falls under provincial jurisdiction via the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, meaning it is outside of city and PIB purview to clean up.