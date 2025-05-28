Summerland fire crews douse car and electrical pole fire

Photo: Casey Richardson Crews on scene on Victoria Road putting out a car fire.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Summerland fire chief Rob Robinson confirmed that his crews responded to a Victoria Road vehicle fire.

The road at the address, which is in the 6700 block, remains closed at this time.

The vehicle fire has been extinguished.

A lone occupant of the vehicle escaped safely.

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

Summerland fire crews are attending to a car and electrical pole fire to stop it from spreading to nearby brush.

The incident is in the Victoria Road South area, south of Summerland.

Castanet's Casey Richardson is on scene and reports that she can see the pole down on the road, the car off the side of the road and fire crews hard at work.

The road is blocked at this time in the 6700 block.

No confirmed information as to injured parties is available at this time.

More to come.

-with files from Casey Richardson