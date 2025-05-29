'A chance to change lives': SOWINS Radiothon fundraiser slow to get donations in key time of support

Casey Richardson

Friday will be a "day to give and a chance to change lives" by supporting the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

SOWINS, along with GO 97.1 and Summit Radio, is set to host its radiothon at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, with the aim of raising $50,000.

The radio will be live all day to drum up support for the domestic abuse treatment centre, which has unfortunately been slow so far with less funds raised than this time last year.

Executive Director Liz Gomes said the society's emergency shelter is almost at capacity, which is common for them in aiding women and children fleeing from violence.

"We have 34 beds. 24 of them are for the first stage for women and children fleeing violence, and then about the other 10 are for second-stage families," she added.

Most of the families SOWINS supports have hardly any of their belongings.

"The gifts of donations we receive go a long way towards supporting these people every day, from ensuring they have healthy foods to crafts and activities for kids," Gomes said.

Inflation is not only affecting the donations they receive, but also the cost of what they need for their programs.

"It's a daily grind... We, too, have to constantly be trying to find new and creative ways to fundraise so that we can provide the level of services that individuals need and deserve."

SOWINS has to raise well over $500,000 every year just to keep the status quo of their programs.

Their services include crisis counselling, an emergency shelter, victim support and sexual assault support services, 24/7 crisis lines, mobile outreach, and support for children and youth escaping violence across the South Okanagan.

Gomes said domestic violence affects everybody in the community

"Even if you're not the one who's going through a situation like that, it's the children who are in school with your children. It could be happening to the teacher of your children. It's the coffee shop lady or your neighbour."

In aiding these women and children, many get to start new lives for themselves.

"Last week, one of the counsellors was telling me that, two years ago, she worked with somebody who could barely get through the day, and last week they registered her to get her high school diploma, GED through the college," Gomes said.

"We have individuals that have come back in different capacities, whether as donors themselves, as volunteers, or staff."

Friday's live broadcast begins at 6 a.m. in front of Blenz Coffee at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., drive-through donations will be accepted, with donors receiving complimentary coffee and snacks from Blendz.

At 9:30 a.m., the team moves inside and attendees can participate in an on-site raffle and bid in the online silent auction.

Hockey star Scott Neidermayer will be showing up at 3 p.m. to meet fans with 50 pictures to sign and give away.

SOWINS volunteers will be on-site, along with Dexter the therapy bunny.

All proceeds from the Radiothon directly fund programs that provide safe spaces, counselling, and essential support to women and children experiencing violence in communities from Summerland to Osoyoos, and Naramata to Princeton.

To donate to the Have a Heart Radiothon or bid on a silent auction item, go to www.sowins.com