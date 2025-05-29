Apex Fire Brigade Society hosting Father's Day fishing derby in Penticton to raise funds for new fire hall

Photo: Pixabay stock image Rainbow trout and kokanee are up for fishing at the upcoming Penticton event.

The Apex Fire Brigade Society is hosting a fundraising Father's Day friendly competition, catching fish and supporting a great cause.

On Sunday, June 15, join the fun at the annual fishing derby on Skaha Lake, where participants will be looking to catch kokanee and rainbow trout.

The catch-and-measure tournament is open to all ages and fishing experience levels. There will be great prizes for winners, and all proceeds from entry tickets will support the new Apex community fire hall.

The cost is $50 per person, which includes a burger and a beer at the Dragon Boat Pub when the derby concludes.

For more information on the derby rules and to register, click here.