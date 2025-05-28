South Okanagan charitable group reaches $10M goal for upgraded local cancer care

Photo: Lloyd Thomas, whose $150,000 donation closed the final gap in the Oncology Campaign

A final gift of $150,000 from South Okanagan philanthropist Lloyd Thomas pushed fundraising for the upgraded oncology unit at Penticton Regional Hospital over the finish line.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has officially hit its $10 million goal, after years of help from the community, and as a result, the oncology unit will open this summer.

“This milestone belongs to everyone who donated, shared, and supported the cause,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, in a press release issued Wednesday.

"We are deeply grateful to our community and to Lloyd for his gift that closed the gap on the campaign. Because of everyone’s generosity, patients in the South Okanagan Similkameen will have access to more comfortable, more advanced, and more timely cancer treatment, right here at home.”

Upgrades will include expanded treatment areas, increased nursing care, updated technology, and a patient-centered design.

"The SOS Medical Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to all who contributed," reads the press release.

“This is what happens when a community comes together,” said Lindsay. “We build something lasting, not just for today’s patients, but for generations to come.”

While this particular project is done, the foundation will continue to work on others.

"We’re now raising funds for other urgent equipment needs in our region, including an EBUS bronchoscopy system for lung diagnostics, specialized neonatal equipment for our smallest patients, and robotic-assist technology to improve outcomes in orthopedic surgeries like knee replacements," Lindsay explained.

For more information about their ongoing initiatives, visit www.sosmedicalfoundation.com.

The Foundation extends a special thanks to the following donors: Summerland Health Care Auxiliary, Dianne and Essio Truant, Auxiliary to the Penticton Regional Hospital Society, SOS Café Volunteers, Dick and Brenda McConnachie, John H. Pankiw, Nor-Mar Industries Ltd. – Gerry Turchak and Family, PRH Gift Shop - Treasures and Trinkets, Kiwanis Club of Oliver, Peach City Tees Up for Cancer, Singla Bros. Holdings Ltd., Pat and Herb Wycherley, South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles Br. #4281