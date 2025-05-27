Nearly $13 million shaved off price tag of Penticton estate with life-size T-rex, helipad

A huge estate in Penticton hit the market in 2024 for $32.8 million.

Now, the property has been relisted, and millions have been shaved from the price. It's now going for $19.83 million, which is still a hefty price tag, but more than a third of the cost has been cut.

Surrounded by vineyards, the property at 345 Lower Bench Rd looks out over the southern end of Okanagan Lake, along the Naramata Bench. It sits inside Penticton's city limits. BC Assessment's property history shows the home hasn't been sold in the last three years.

Currently, the two properties are valued at $10 million by BC Assessment, but one is part of the Agricultural Land Reserve, which affects provincial assessments.

While the property has a few notable features, its most eye-catching is a shiny, life-sized T-rex made of stainless steel by a Lower Mainland artist. The metal dino was commissioned by Frank Schilling, who made his fortune in the early days of the internet.

There's also a helipad (for anyone looking to fly in and out), and a 10-car garage for drivers. It has several guest cabins, too, and a grove of cherry trees. And staff quarters, as well.

