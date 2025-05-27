Penticton anticipating higher pricetag to name South Okanagan Events Centre since hockey team's promotion

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton council members at the WHL Penticton Vees announcement this winter.

Naming rights to the South Okanagan Events Centre may cost a prettier penny than a few months ago, thanks to the Penticton Vees moving up to the Western Hockey League.

In late 2024, Penticton city council approved a Request for Proposal from potential sponsors who wanted to pay to have their name on the municipally-owned 5,000-square foot arena.

Back then, it was the home of the BC Hockey League Penticton Vees. City staff had yet to learn that the Vees would soon be heading to the Western Hockey League, a much higher-profile league across Canada.

Given the situation has changed, staff now recommended that, instead of the city directly seeking proposals for the naming rights of the SOEC, the city should contract a qualified agency or broker through an RFP process to secure facility naming rights on the city's behalf.

"Ultimately, an agency will have the expertise and experience to conduct a new evaluation on the opportunity, and then leverage existing relationships with partners across Canada to maximize the opportunity," explained Kelsey Johnson, general manager of community services.

"We expect the successful agency will be responsible for developing a comprehensive valuation of the opportunity, creating and marketing the facility, naming rights package, identifying and approaching potential sponsors, and then negotiating terms and drafting an agreement for approval by council."

The naming rights package will include signage along Highway 97 at the front of the building, in parking lots, inside the building, and associated promotional materials.

"Right now, we want to really strike while the iron's hot," Johnson said, ostensibly referring to excitement over the Vees' transition to the WHL.

"Securing a naming rights partner for the SOEC represents a strategic opportunity to generate revenue and forge long term partnerships that align with the future vision of the North Gateway area."

Council unanimously agreed to start the RFP process.