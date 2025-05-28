Downtown Penticton parkade too pricey, says study

Photo: City of Penticton Penticton processing parking problems downtown.

The City of Penticton is taking a closer look at parking pains downtown, while finding a parkade is not currently a feasible option.

At Tuesday's meeting, council received a report from city staff recommending a deeper look into the availability and functionality of pay-parking structures at the city's core, as well as potential improvements to transit and walking or biking infrastructure, as alternatives to a long-discussed parkade.

Parking lots have decreased downtown in recent years as housing density became a priority, raising concerns from residents and the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

A parking study was completed this spring, which found a parkade would not likely be fiscally responsible. A city-owned parkade or a parkade on rented land would both see prices for users skyrocket more in line with Kelowna rates.

"To summarize the parkade feasibility and cost estimation section and findings in the study, a parkade would certainly add to inventory downtown, there's no debate about that. However, the life cycle cost outweighs potential revenues under various scenarios that were evaluated," said Steven Collyer, city housing and policy initiatives manager.

"The break-even options presented require parking rates at least double what the current city rates are in city owned lots."

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, represented by Brett Turner at the meeting, expressed disappointment with the study’s recommendations.

“We do feel like this report just fell short. We don't feel like it was taken seriously enough,” Turner said.

“Our businesses are being very vocal. We've had several open houses about parking, it's a hot topic at every one of them. So, what's going wrong, right, where is the issue. …Why does [the concept of a parkade] keep coming up? [The DPBIA is] trying to be the glue here to say, this has been an issue for a long time, a hot topic for a long time, and we're trying to understand why it won't go away, and why it keeps coming up.”

Early recommendations from city staff, which will be explored and presented to council at a later date, include adding a daily parking rate into the current fee structure, exploring parkade lease options with the Lakeside Resort, adding more pay machines in parking areas, and adjusting the allocation of existing on-street and off-street parking spaces among other potential changes, including encouraging non-vehicle transportation.

Council sympathized with the DPBIA, but ultimately voted to go along with directing staff to look further into those recommendations, as well as including funding for an updated downtown plan in the next budget.

"As we put our minds back to the downtown, this is the strategically most important area of the city. This is the heart of the community, and we want to make sure that this is a place that people do want to invest in," said Blake Laven, city manager of development services.

"And I think having that downtown plan does create that investment climate, and also gets people more excited about the downtown and linking it to our tourist areas."

On the DPBIA's part, Turner said they were not necessarily saying a parkade is the complete answer to downtown business woes, but that it could have been part of it.

"We see downtown Penticton now and into the future as the entertainment and shopping hub for the South Okanagan, not just our town. And the reality is, although it's a nice thought that people are going to increasingly take transit and bikes, the reality is by and large, people aren't coming from [other areas of town], Oliver, or Osoyoos, by bike or transit," Turner said.

"At the end of the day our businesses are noting very loudly, [customers] are looking for easier ways to park."