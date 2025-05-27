Penticton city council affirms annual Seniors' Week

Photo: Contributed Seniors' Week in Penticton is coming up.

Seniors' Week in Penticton will kick off in June, celebrating the art of aging wel and the vibrancy of the local senior community.

From June 7 to 13, multiple venues around the city will host a variety of events, which all are invited to attend.

There will be an open house at the Penticton Seniors' Centre on June 7, featuring lots of activity demos, speakers and even a Shania Twain tribute act, plus many other events throughout the week all over the city including breakfasts, classes, dancing, speakers and much more — over 75 sessions total.

Keynote speakers on June 7 and June 8 respectively will be Dan Levitt, BC Seniors Advocate, and Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos indian Band.

"Seniors’ Week is a time to acknowledge the diversity of seniors and to increase public awareness of their vital role in our community," reads the city's proclamation, which Mayor Julius Bloomfield officially made at Tuesday's council meeting.

"Seniors’ Week reminds all members of Penticton to thank seniors for what they do for our community."

As part of Seniors' Week, BC Transit and the City of Penticton will be providing free transit for community members 55 and older, including HandyDart and on-request services.

For a full list of Seniors' Week activities, click here.