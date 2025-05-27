Penticton launches summer recycling, yard waste audit

Photo: Contributed Penticton's summer recycling ambassadors

The City of Penticton will soon be conducting checks to be sure curbside recycling and yard waste carts have appropriate materials inside them.

Two summer student Environmental Outreach Ambassadors will be cycling around town conducting the audits, aimed at identifying any confusions about what can and can't be recycled.

"If staff find an item in a recycle cart that doesn’t belong, they will place a ‘You’ve Been Spotted’ notice on the cart. This notice is purely educational and does not mean your cart will be skipped for collection," reads a press release from the city.

"The ambassadors will also be auditing the recycling of each multi-unit residential building, leaving behind an audit tag and a clear bag filled with any materials that were incorrectly placed in the recycling. The multifamily contamination rate has reached 10.7 per cent, exceeding the maximum allowable 5 per cent contamination rate. The 2025 goal is lower the multifamily contamination rate to 8 per cent by the end of 2025 or face the possibility of fines."

Common items that people misunderstand how to recycle are hard and soft cover books, glass, and clothing. Those do not belong in blue bins.

The ambassadors will also have a booth at the Penticton Farmers’ Market, Downtown Market and other events. Stop by and learn about recycling best practices and water conservation measures.

For more information on recycling in Penticton click here.