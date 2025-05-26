Arrastra Creek wildfire near Princeton under control

Photo: Tulameen and District Fire Department The Arrastra Creek wildfire is classified as under control as of Monday.

The Arrastra Creek wildfire west of Princeton is classified as under control as of Monday.

In the afternoon, BC Wildfire Service said two attack crews returned to the site behind Black Mine Road for the day. The fire remains roughly half a hectare in size, but is not projected to spread beyond the current perimeter.

On Sunday, the fire decreased in size from over one hectare to half a hectare over 24 hours with response from BCWS.

The wildfire is suspected to be human caused, but the BC Wildfire Service could provide no further details about its start.

As of Friday, May 16, Category 3 open fires were prohibited across the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Heading into the summer season, BCWS recommends residents download the BCWS mobile app for up-to-date fire information and to report fires.