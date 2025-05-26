Landslide warning for areas of the Lower Similkameen

A landslide warning is in effect for the Lower Similkameen River Valley and Lower Ashnola River.
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band said in a news release the warning is in place until Wednesday at 1 a.m., as thunderstorms are like to develop between the spring and summer seasons.
"With the bottom of the valley in semi-desert [and] dry conditions, and the addition of low-pressure systems coming in over the alpine, the risk of t-storm development heightens," reads the press release.
"While this is a constant every year, and the storms can be beautiful, the unknowns are how these systems will be affected by the drought, winds, burn-scars, relative humidity, and the strength of the incoming system itself."
The LSIB clarified the warning covers slopes and burn scars, which could be compromised by rainfall. The notification is not an alert.
Areas of concern:
- Chopaka-East Zone
- Fan areas and catchments on the west side of the Lower Similkameen River Valley
- Snehumption Creek, Shoudy Creek, Robert (aka Moonshine) Creek, Susap Creek, Sintlehahten Creek
- Chopaka Road (North and South)
- Creek fan areas along Snehumption, Shoudy, Robert, Susap, and Sintlehahten Creeks
- Ashnola-West Zone
- Tributaries, gullies, and slopes near Lower Ashnola River
- Ashnola Road (up to 16 km)
- Red Bridge Creek, Crater Creek, Webster Creek, Ewart Creek, Lakeview Creek
- Ashnola Road, Ewart Creek Road, Crater Creek FSR
- Webster Creek fan, Ashnola River floodplain
- Hydrometric stations (Ewart Creek, Ashnola River)
- Trails and park access near Lakeview and Ewart Creeks