Landslide warning for areas of the Lower Similkameen

Photo: Contributed Previous landslide on K Mountain in Keremeos in early April.

A landslide warning is in effect for the Lower Similkameen River Valley and Lower Ashnola River.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band said in a news release the warning is in place until Wednesday at 1 a.m., as thunderstorms are like to develop between the spring and summer seasons.

"With the bottom of the valley in semi-desert [and] dry conditions, and the addition of low-pressure systems coming in over the alpine, the risk of t-storm development heightens," reads the press release.

"While this is a constant every year, and the storms can be beautiful, the unknowns are how these systems will be affected by the drought, winds, burn-scars, relative humidity, and the strength of the incoming system itself."

The LSIB clarified the warning covers slopes and burn scars, which could be compromised by rainfall. The notification is not an alert.

Areas of concern: