Mobile wood chipping and FireSmart events to be hosted by RDOS

Photo: File photo RDOS mobile wood chipping events at end of May and early June.

Residents can anticipate mobile wood chipping events within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen over the next couple weeks.

In a press release Monday, the RDOS said the events are being hosted to help residents remove flammable materials from their properties. In partnership with FireSmart, the events will also include information on fire safety.

Residents will be able to send in branches, trees, and twigs up to 10 inches in diameter. Additionally, shrubs and bushes will be accepted with no roots attached.

RDOS mobile wood chipping events:

Copper Ridge FireSmart community event and yard sale

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 1340 Hwy 3A, Copper Ridge Manufactured Home Community

Details: This free community event is an opportunity to learn more about wildfire prevention and emergency preparedness.

Okanagan Falls FireSmart pancake breakfast and Fire Hall open house

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Okanagan Falls Fire Hall, 5013 11th Ave

Details: Enjoy a stack of pancakes and learn how to protect your home and community from wildfire with FireSmart tips and resources.

Okanagan Falls FireSmart chipping event

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: Approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (mobile chipper only, no drop site is available)

Registration link: https://forms.office.com/r/fVMSNwDQLz

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department 5th annual spring open house

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 3395 Willowbrook Road, Oliver

Details: FireSmart consultations and chipping sign-up, BBQ and other refreshments, kids' activities, 50/50 draw, auctions, and raffles.

Those interested can register their address for the mobile wood chipper, and view the list of FireSmart events here.