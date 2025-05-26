Penticton and area offers many adrenaline-fueled adventures

Photo: Contributed ZipZone Peachland

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Start your summer off with adrenaline-pumping fun in the Okanagan.

ZipZone Peachland features the Okanagan’s best ziplining activities, featuring Canada’s six highest, longest and fastest ziplines, just up the highway from Penticton.

Zip across Deep Creek Gorge - 381 feet above it!

“ZipZone is perfect for adventurers aged 4 and up who are seeking an exhilarating experience,” said president Christine Einarson.

“In fact, just today, a 90-year-old woman successfully completed our 6-line zipline tour with excitement and determination!”

The six-like zipline tour includes one zipline done upside down.

And there’s plenty of other fun activities to take part in at ZipZone, too!

“This year, we’ll also be running the high ropes course at Silver Lake Camp—a thrilling activity perfect for groups of 10 or more,” said Einarson. “It’s an ideal choice for birthday parties, corporate events, school groups, summer camps, or simply a fun outing with family and friends!”

And ZipZone features birthday and large group packages - be sure to check them out!

Try the DynaClimb wall, a wall that actually moves as you climb, the Ninja Course or the other family friendly activities on site!

An All Day Adventure pass is a great choice to experience all the fun at ZipZone Peachland.

Check out their website, zipzone.ca or visit them in person at 5875 Brenda Mines Rd in Peachland!

New to rock climbing or have some experience? Skaha Rock Adventures has you covered for a thrill-seeking day!

“We offer half-day to multi day programs for novice to advanced rock climbers,” said owner Russ Turner. “We take pride in our programs, using small group ratios in order to facilitate a higher end product to our clientele. I have personally put more than 4000 volunteer hours of work into the bluffs in order to create some of the finest teaching sites in Canada.”

Turned opened the company in 1993, and currently offers a wide range of courses and lessons, from Basic Rock to Rappel Thriller.

“Although we offer programs to the public, we specialize in youth group programs, which include rock, climbing, rappelling and ropes course activities. These include zip lines, cave rappels, Tyrolean traverses, King swing, etc.,” said Turner.

“Our youngest participants can be five years of age if attended by a parent, however, my oldest client would have been 86 years of age.”

Programs run from April to October, so be sure to visit their website at skaharockclimbing.com for more information!

Grab a pair of earplugs and head up to Penticton Speedway, where things get loud!

The Open Wheel Extravaganza kicks off Jun. 7, with races kicking off at 6 p.m. but gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Plus, the Malicious Monster Truck Tour arrives in July, a must see for all ages!

Looking for hands-on fun? Try Go Karting at the Penticton Speedway and practice some laps around the very same track the race cars drive!

For more information and for tickets for upcoming events, visit pentictonspeedway.com. The Penticton Speedway is located at 2070 Carmi Ave.

For more Penticton fun click here