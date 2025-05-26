Disc golf with a twist; 'Playing in My Shoes' makes accessibility shine

Sarah Crookall

Playing in My Shoes disc golf was underway with a twist at Keremeos' Pine Park on Sunday.

Kicking off the start of Accessibility Week, the game was played on 36 courses across Canada, promoting accessibility of all abilities. The event numbers grew from a total of 29 courses played in B.C. last year.

"At 6:30 this morning, I got a text from Newfoundland saying, 'Hey, we've started the event.' So, it was awesome knowing ... we're across seven time zones this year," said Dion Eden, organizer and BC Disc Golf President.

Playing in My Shoes gives players an understanding of what it means to play in someone else’s shoes through various adapted throw styles, such as: throwing from a wheelchair or chair, with earplugs, with the wrong arm, or with a blindfold.

This year, a new accessibility throw was added where players tape their fingers together, which changes their dominant hand throw.

"It's inspired by Carver Whitford; he's a local player from Kelowna," Eden said.

"He's got two digits on his hand. He was born that way, and he's an awesome player. He's a pro player, so I thought of the throw for that."

Attendees showed adaptability when playing the accessibility throws.

"So, if we were to become injured or have some kind of ability loss, we are able to adapt and still do things like disc golf," Eden said.

A total of seven Playing in My Shoes events took place in the Okanagan and Similkameen regions, with 23 in B.C.

"if you come to the event and pull some rocks off your driveway to make it more accessible for somebody with a cane, that's we're looking to get out of the event," Eden added.

For more information on disc golf courses and their accessibility ratings, click here.