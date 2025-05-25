Arrastra Creek wildfire near Princeton held as of Sunday, two crews on site

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department The Arrastra Creek wildfire is classified as held as of Sunday.

The fire decreased in size from over one hectare to half a hectare over 24 hours with response from BC Wildfire Service.

Currently, two attack crews are on site behind Black Mine Road.

The wildfire is suspected to be human caused, but the BC Wildfire Service could provide no further details about its start.

"It's getting warmer this weekend, so just be aware of that," said Shae Stearns, BCWS fire information officer.

"If you're conducting any category two open burning, or camp fires, just make sure you're following the proper safety regulations."

As of Friday, May 16, Category 3 open fires were prohibited across the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Heading into the summer season, Stearns recommends residents download the BCWS mobile app for up-to-date fire information and to report fires.