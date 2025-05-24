Penticton teen earns podium finish at the 32nd Junior Masters Tournament

Photo: Johnny Hayward Photography In Jr. Girls Slalom, Kate Pinsonneault placed 5th at the 32nd Junior Masters Tournament

A Penticton teen continues to earn medals in the waterskiing world, competing as the only Canadian in her group at the Junior Masters Tournament in western Georgia.

Kate Pinsonneault, has been on the Junior Canadian Waterski team for the past few years and has previously been ranked number one in Canada.

Water Ski Canada announced that Pinsonneault placed third at the masters tournament on Friday at Robin Lake at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain.

She competed in both Jr. Girls Slalom and Jr. Girls Jump.

Pinsonneault placed fifth in with Jr. Girls Slalom. In Jr. Girls Jump, she earned a spot in the finals and then managed to surpass her previous distance in the last round, which secured her third place in the event.

"This marks Kate’s final Nautique Junior Masters and her first time on the podium, making it a memorable finish," Water Ski Canada said in their press release.

"The Junior Masters Tournament is one of the most prestigious events for young water skiers and wakeboarders, showcasing the best junior athletes from around the world. Held annually, it serves as a platform for the sport’s rising stars to compete at the highest level and gain valuable experience."

The teen hopes to qualify to go to the Pan American Games again in Paraguay. Eventually she hopes to become a pro and eventually win a world title.