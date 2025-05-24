BCWS working on new wildfire started near Arrastra Creek west of Princeton

Photo: BCWS BCWS, Tulameen fire crews working on containing new fire on Saturday

BC Wildfire Service are handling a new wildfire discovered on Saturday afternoon west of Princeton.

Fire Information Officer Shae Stearns said they have one initial attack crew and a response officer on site, along with one helicopter assisting with water tanking.

The fire is near Arrastra Creek and behind Black Mine Road.

The fire is estimated at just over one hectare in size and is classified at out of control. The fire is believed to be human-caused, but further details on how the fire started are not known.

Stearns said now is a good time for people just to take the opportunity to practice like FireSmart initiatives around their home.

As of Friday, May 16, category 3 open fires were ordered prohibited across the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The prohibition covers burns that exceed two metres in height and three metres wide, three or more concurrent piles not exceeding two metres high and three metres wide, one or more windrows that don’t exceed 200 metres long and 15 metres wide and stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

All areas in the Kamloops Fire Centre outside of municipal boundaries are covered by the ban, including parks, recreation sites and trails, ecological reserves, wildlife management areas and private managed forest land, among others.

BCWS said the ban is being enacted to prevent human-caused wildfires and to protect public safety. The prohibition will take effect at noon on Friday and remain in effect until Oct. 17.

Category 1 campfires and category 2 open fires are not prohibited under the ban.

A wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

As well, BCWS encourages using their app when reporting wildfire starts, and being able to include a photo in that report. The app is available for free download on Apple (iOS) and Android devices.