Penticton Beekeeper offering honey to thief for return of chain link fence panels

Photo: Okanagan Wildbrush Honey file photo Okanagan Wildbrush Honey owner Kevin Dunn poses with a panel of honey.

A Penticton Beekeeper is not hoping to catch a thief with his honey, but rather get them to return a part of his hive infrastructure.

Kevin Dunn shared with Castanet that the chain link fence panels he planned to use "for protecting his beehives against bears had been brazenly stolen from his back yard in plain view of a passing neighbour."



"The neighbour, who recognized the thief as a repeat offender and con man, questioned his motive as he stole the panels. Afraid of confrontation, the neighbour opted to file a police report along with the thief's name and approximate living address," Dunn wrote to Castanet.

Dunn said he was informed and also added to the police report.



The panels were originally found for free the week before on Braid Street. He said equivalent new panels would have cost about $800 each, even more for the panel with the metal gate.



Dunn said he was planning on building a new bear-protected site with them this week.



Instead of letting "anger get the best of him," Dunn said he decided to offer a peace offering, hoping for an exchange.



"I'd like to offer the thief some honey for the return of the panels," he added. "Perhaps if he knows their intended use, he would realize that he'd stolen something of unique value."



"Maybe this thief could be a potential friend or ally if he steps forward to accept my offer - I'd like to think better of people and not see them as enemies."

Perhaps a bit of a buzz around town could prompt the return of the panels and sting less for both of them.



Dunn said he's spoken to police, who said they will follow up after further investigation.