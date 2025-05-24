Penticton Secondary School ready to bring back the 80's with Rock of Ages the Musical preformance

Casey Richardson

They may not have been raised on the music, but cast members of Penticton Secondary School’s production of Rock of Ages said they love the hit songs of the 80s.

Grade 12 students Gwen Ronaghan and Caitlin Schutz said they knew some classics, such as Journey's Don't Stop Believing, but learning ones like Harden My Heart by Quarterflash was new.

Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s and tells a love story between a "small-town girl and a city boy" set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

German developers soon enter the scene and try to tear down the legendary Bourbon Room, so the rockers fight to save ’80s hair metal culture.

The musical features songs by Foreigner, Whitesnake, Poison, Twisted Sister, Styx and tons more.

"I think this show is a total 80s rom-com. It's all about learning how your dreams you come in with may not be the ones you come out with," Schutz said, who plays Anita Bath, the mayor's assistant who ends up as a passionate leader in the fight to save the Bourbon Room.

Ronaghan plays Sherrie Christian, the "small town girl" who moves to the city to pursue her dreams, and said it's exciting to be so near the show's performance after being in rehearsals since September.

"I think it's especially difficult as a senior, because it's your last show, and you kind of want to make it the best that you can. So there's a little bit of that pressure riding on it," she added.

"I've been a performer for a really long time, and I always say that for me, performing is going up on stage and being someone else, but knowing that you're going to come back to yourself at the end of it."

The students said they're looking forward to the older generations watching the show.

"I think this is going to be like a show that they can feel young again when they watch it," Ronaghan said.

"But there are also things that people who are our age can relate to, because these characters go through a lot of struggles that are like, really normal."

Director and theatre teacher Andrew Knudsen said they chose the show for quite a few reasons, one being to honour Justin Glibbery, the high school music teacher, as he's retiring.

"We chose the show, or in part, because we wanted to highlight him and all the work that he's done, and he's an avid 80s rocker," he said.

"We also chose it because it's a great piece. It's a great ensemble piece, and we have a lot of fantastic kids in this program, so we wanted to highlight as many of them as possible."

The musical theatre program is now in its 11th year since Knudsen got involved, and he said he's proud of how far it's come.

"In my very first year here, it was an after-school program that had about 20 kids in it, and that was the entire program. And now we've built it to the point where we have 45 cast members," he added.

They have also been able to add in a live pit band, set builds from the art department and get the media department helping with promotional material.

"It's grown exponentially. We have hundreds of kids now involved in this show."

People are encouraged to come watch the show for a good laugh, some heartfelt moments, and to experience the great music of the 80s.

The show opens on Wednesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre, with shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be found online here.