Grade 8 class from Penticton's Holy Cross School met with Premier Eby

Photo: Michele Cumberland Michele Cumberland and her grade 8 class from Holy Cross School met with Premier Eby on Tuesday at the Legislature

A group of Grade 8 students met with Premier Eby earlier this week as a part of a three-day trip for their governance and democracy class.

Michele Cumberland took her class from the Holy Cross School for a day at the Legislature on Tuesday/

"Their day in the heart of BC’s democracy was a full one, including a tour, being introduced on the floor during Question Period, and meetings with the Speaker of the House, the Clerk of the House and the Sergeant at Arms," Cumberland said.

"The Grade 8 students also played guitar and sang, performing 9 songs, all by Canadian artists, on the front steps of the Legislature."

The Parliamentary Education Office makes visits like this possible, Cumberland added.

Her class has participated in two shadow elections this year, sponsored by CIVIX Canada, Elections BC and Elections Canada.

"Their high degree of knowledge and enthusiasm helped to create a learning experience that they are not likely to forget."

Cumberland, a Grade 7-8 teacher at Holy Cross School, was recognized as one of the 20 CIVIX National Ambassadors in Canada in 2023.