Police presence leaves Summerland, Prairie Valley Road back open

Photo: Casey Richardson Police presence in Summerland Friday, May 23.

UPDATE: 3:34 p.m.

The heavy police presence that blocked off part of Summerland's Prairie Valley Road on Friday afternoon has cleared the area and the road is back open.

Multiple police cars descended in front of the shopping square across from Tim Hortons, cutting off traffic before 2 p.m. Locals reported seeing the tactical response team attend.

ORIGINAL: 2:10 p.m.

There is police presence in Summerland Friday afternoon.

Castanet's Casey Richardson reports that Prairie Valley Road was closed off shortly before 2 p.m. heading towards the highway.

She saw multiple police cars on scene. Civilian vehicles were turned around.

Castanet has reached out to police for more information.

-with files from Casey Richardson