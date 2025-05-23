Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board hits the road for recent meeting

Photo: RDOS Members of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen tour Copper Mountain Mine, a key employer in the Similkmaeen Valley area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board went on the road this week.

Normally held at RDOS headquarters in Penticton, the elected board took the meeting to Princeton on Thursday, May 22.



“Hosting board meetings in other communities presents many opportunities,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, in a press release.

“It allows more people to see the regional government process in person and gives directors a chance to learn more about other communities.”

In addition to the regular meeting, a group of RDOS directors and staff including Bob and Spencer Coyne, Area H director and Mayor of Princeton respectively, for a tour of Copper Mountain Mine.

The mine has approximately 700 direct jobs and ships copper concentrate to Japan where it is refined for use in various products, including mobile phones and electrical appliances," reads the press release.

"The mine site has been in operation for more than 100 years. May is Mining Month in B.C."

