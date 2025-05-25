Penticton Rotary names May's Student of the Month

Photo: Contributed Kayla Ward, Penticton Rotary student of the month.

Recently, the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise honored Kayla Ward, a Grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School, as the Rotary Student of the Month for May. Ward’s exceptional leadership, drive, resilience, and compassion have made an enormous impact on her school and community.



Raised in Penticton, Ward comes from a close-knit family that values community service. In middle school, she witnessed the importance of giving back when her relatives and friends participated in fundraising campaigns for cancer research and multiple sclerosis.

This sparked her passion for making a difference. Initially shy in grade 9, Kayla sought out leadership opportunities to step outside her comfort zone. Her initiative and strong work ethic quickly elevated her to a pivotal role within Pen High's vibrant leadership program.



Over the past two years, Ward has adeptly led Pen High's participation in the annual 10,000 Tonight food drive that collects non-perishable goods for the Salvation Army food bank. This ambitious project requires meticulous planning and dedication.

In her first year leading it, nearly 14,000 items were collected and this past year, the campaign garnered an impressive total of 17,602 items, helping many families in need access food. "I am very passionate about this campaign as it demonstrates the significant impact we can achieve when we collaborate as a team," Ward expressed.



In grade 10, Ward joined forces with her classmate Sophie Tatham to revive the pre-pandemic We for She Club, aimed at inspiring advocacy for gender equity and empowerment. Thanks to their superb leadership, the club has flourished. Highlights of Club activities include recognizing International Women's Day, fostering the Red Dress Campaign, managing the Keep the Cold Off clothing drive, and organizing an outstanding conference that inspired local youth through the voices of leading changemakers.



Ward also leads the Be Kind Club, fostering kindness and positive connections within the school. She has been instrumental in organizing the Winter Formal for grades 11 and 12 and serves as a Global Ambassador for District 67, aiding international exchange students in acclimating to their new environments. Her tireless dedication is evident, as she has already committed around 250 volunteer hours to leadership activities this academic year.



Leadership and French Immersion teacher Jolene Broccolo remarked, "Kayla's involvement in leadership stems from her profound commitment to the community. Even though she is fully capable of leading on her own, she consistently ensures younger team members are engaged and supported in their development as leaders. She seeks impact, not recognition, and her interactions reflect her integrity and authenticity.”

Leadership teacher Marnie Mennell emphasized, "Kayla is a remarkable leader whose unwavering dedication to making our school better is genuinely inspirational. Over the past two years, she has passionately spearheaded the 10,000 Tonight food drive, transforming it into a thriving project through her exceptional planning and commitment. She leads with empathy, humility, and a heartfelt desire to help others succeed."



Despite her busy extracurricular schedule, Ward remains firmly devoted to her education. Enrolled in the demanding French Immersion program and undertaking several Advanced Placement courses, she has consistently worked hard to maintain an A average. She particularly enjoys languages and biology, finding these subjects offer so much to learn and allow for creative thinking with multiple answers.



Ward is adventurous by nature and possesses a mature, open-minded, and resilient disposition. In grade 10, she participated in a three-month student exchange program in Dijon, France, to enhance her language skills and immerse herself in French culture. Although she faced a challenging living arrangement that required her to switch host families, she persevered with a positive mindset, building a supportive community outside her home. This experience not only improved her French proficiency but also allowed her to travel extensively, forge lifelong friendships, and grow as a person.



Language teacher Annika Everton stated, "Kayla has an extraordinary gift for languages, effortlessly mastering French and Spanish. She brings brightness and positivity to the classroom.

Her curiosity, commitment to education, and strong work ethic, combined with a mature and optimistic perspective, enable her to excel academically. Both her peers and teachers deeply respect her for her integrity, diligence, and approachable demeanor, making her a treasured member of the school community.”

However, Ward's journey has not been free of obstacles. At age 10, a family member's diagnosis of multiple sclerosis added anxiety and responsibilities at home. Also, three years ago, she experienced fainting, loss of vision, and an elevated heart, necessitating discontinuation of athletic activities—an issue that continues to impact her endeavours. Through perseverance, she has constructed a sturdy foundation for overcoming future adversities.



Following graduation, Ward intends to pursue a Bachelor of Science, with her sights set on either the University of Alberta (Food Sciences) or the University of Victoria (Biology). Regardless, this vibrant young woman embodies essential values—grit, determination, resilience, and empathy—that promise a fruitful and rewarding future.