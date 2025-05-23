Hillside Outlaws join Penticton Peach Festival lineup

Photo: Contributed Hillside Outlaws.

The Penticton Peach Festival has announced local country favourites Hillside Outlaws will take to the main stage during the beloved annual event.

On Sunday, Aug. 10, the final night of the free five-day festival, the duo will bring their high-energy stage presence to Okanagan Lake Park.

"Hillside Outlaws bring a fresh edge to country music and are an absolute powerhouse live."

said Alysha Forrest, entertainment director for the Penticton Peach Festival.

"We're excited to welcome them back to Peach Fest for what promises to be a highlight of this year's lineup."

The Hillside Outlaws will perform as part of a full evening of entertainment on Sunday night which includes Dawson Gray, supported by Kettle Valley Memorial.

Admission is free to all Peach Fest events. For a full schedule click here.